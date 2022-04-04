Grand Rapids police officer involved in shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say an officer has been involved in a shooting.

Details are extremely limited, but we know it happened near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Michigan State Police will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more about the shooting.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube