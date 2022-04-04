Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Rapids police officer involved in shooting

Nelson Ave and Griggs St Officer Involved Shooting.png
FOX 17
Nelson Ave and Griggs St Officer Involved Shooting.png
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:49:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say an officer has been involved in a shooting.

Details are extremely limited, but we know it happened near the intersection of Griggs and Nelson.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Michigan State Police will be investigating the officer-involved shooting.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

FOX 17 has a crew at the scene working to learn more about the shooting.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!