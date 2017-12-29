Grand Rapids eyeing public works yard redevelopment plans

8:22 AM, Dec 29, 2017
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Three companies have submitted plans to redevelop a public works yard in Grand Rapids into new homes and room for shops.

WOOD-TV reports that a committee made up of city and development officials is looking at preliminary plans from Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties that include a 2-tower luxury hotel. That plan also would feature housing units, retail space, a park and boardwalk.

Another company's proposal includes housing, retail and a 10,000-seat multipurpose stadium.

The city accepted each of the three plans in October.

The television station says the site has been home to salt piles and dump trunks.

