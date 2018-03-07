Grand Marshal for FireKeepers Casino 400 is Trace Adkins

"Drivers, start your engines," will be said at this year's FireKeepers Casino 400 by country music star, Trace Adkins.

“Trace has a live performance race weekend at FireKeepers and we think he has the perfect personality and energy to be an awesome grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” said Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO.

The 400 gets underway on June 10 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“It’s an honor to serve as the grand marshal for the FireKeepers Casino 400,” Adkins said.

A little bit about Adkins:

Adkins' hit list includes “You're Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light In The House,” “Hillbilly Bone (Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins),” and “Just Fishin’.” The Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry is a TV personality, actor, author, spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Program and the American Red Cross, for whom he raised over $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed 12 USO Tours.

Tickets to the FireKeepers Casino 400 start at $35 and are on sale now. Fans