Governor Whitmer announces additional assistance for groceries in April

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional payment of $95 in April. The goal is to help lower the cost of groceries.

According to Governor Whitmer, the assistance will help approximately 1.31 million people in Michigan in more than 700,000 households. People who are eligible will receive additional assistance benefits on their Bridge Card between April 16-25. People who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly. This includes even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to the amount.

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in April as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

Eligible families do not need to re-apply for additional benefits. A benefits balance on a Michigan Bridge Card can be checked online or by phone at 888-678-8914. Spanish and Arabic services are also available. People who are deaf, deafblind, hard of hearing, or speech-impaired can call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1 for customer service.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size can be read below:



One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

