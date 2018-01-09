Governor to tout Michigan's investments, partnerships at tech showcase

Michigan's governor plans to showcase the state's efforts in technology during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

Governor Rick Snyder will meet with senior technology executives and other industry leaders during his visit. He will also participate in panel sessions on topics like self-driving and how states can be leaders in innovation.

"Michigan is a model state for future investment and strategic partnerships, and our collaborative efforts and groundbreaking legislation are driving the advancement of autonomous and connected vehicle technology that will shape the next transportation frontier," Snyder said. "I look forward to promoting Michigan's thriving technology and mobility ecosystem and showing the world that we are the place where business, research and entrepreneurship can thrive."

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Governor Snyder will meet with automakers, startups and venture capital investors to discuss topics like autonomous vehicle legislation and mobility focused programs like Mcity and the American Center of Mobility, where self-driving cars and the future of transportation are tested.