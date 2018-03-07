Governor signs legislation ensuring tribes get child records

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation designed to ensure that Native American tribes in Michigan have access to state child protection records.

Snyder says in a statement that the legislation signed Tuesday "furthers our partnership with tribal governments in Michigan by collaborating to protect the welfare and safety of children."

It allows access to certain state Children's Protective Services records of children in tribes.

This legislation sponsored by Republican state Sen. Judy Emmons of Sheridan stems from conversations between tribal leaders, Snyder and legislative leaders at the annual State-Tribal Summit in 2017.

It's expected to help staff from state and tribal governments work together.