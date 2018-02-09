Governor Rick Snyder maps out road investments

Governor Rick Snyder outlined new investments Thursday at the Department of Transportation in Auburn Hills.
The investments are said to help fix Michigan's crumbling infrastructure by giving state and local road agencies the funds and tools they need in order to start work soon on roads and bridges.
Governor Snyder said, "We need to invest not only in the roads the bridges, the concrete, the asphalt itself but the equipment, the infrastructure, the pump houses, all those different facilities come together to make a difference."
This year's budget recommendation supports the $1 1/2 billion road funding package signed in 2015, accelerating to nearly $1 billion dollars in new transportation revenues.