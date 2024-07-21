Gov. Whitmer, Michigan lawmakers react to Biden dropping out of presidential race

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM)- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle taking to social media to react to the news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Nominee for President.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer posted this statement on X, "President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump. His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history. My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan."

(file)

Attorney General Dana Nessel also took to X posting, "President Biden will be remembered as one of the most successful and transformational presidents in U.S. history. His sacrifice of putting country before self makes him a modern-day George Washington."

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's Secretary of State, posted this to X, "I am grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service and fierce defense of democracy - both in the United States and around the world. His decision to focus his time fully on serving as the American President is a noble and gracious one, and I am deeply thankful for everything he has done and will continue to do to lead our country. 2024 is and continues to be our chance to prove we as Michiganders and as Americans - no matter where we live or what political party we belong to—are committed to protecting and preserving American democracy. It is up to all of us – we, the people – to harness our power, rise above the noise, and work together to ensure the promise of democracy survives and thrives. Onward."

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who represents some of our neighborhoods, shared this message with her followers on X, "Few public servants have given more to our country than Joe Biden. His record of accomplishment as a Senator, Vice President, and as President of the United States is unmatched. Over the last four years I’ve been proud to partner with his administration to take on Big Pharma, bring down the cost of prescription drugs, and to secure the biggest federal investment in Michigan’s infrastructure since the 1950s, to say nothing of delivering the biggest expansion of veterans’ healthcare benefits in decades. Joe Biden has always put country first, and with today’s announcement he’s doing so again. Over the next four months, everyone who cares about our fragile democracy — Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike — must work together to defend it by electing a Democratic president this November."

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, who is not seeking re-election posted this:

.@POTUS has done more for MI during his presidency than any other president in my lifetime. In the past three & a half years, we’ve fixed thousands of roads & bridges, boosted manufacturing, brought jobs home, lowered the cost of prescription drugs & tackled the climate crisis. — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 21, 2024

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D) posted this statement:

My statement on President Biden: pic.twitter.com/42fCSsfzaz — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) July 21, 2024

Michigan's Republican lawmakers are also weighing in on Biden's decision.

Republican Congressman John Moolenaar sent this statement to the media, “President Biden has done nothing but endanger Americans and take more money out of their hard earned paychecks, and his wavering health has made our country weaker. Vice President Harris and the other Democrats will only continue his policies and hurt our country even more. While I am thankful President Biden finally realized he is unfit to serve another four years, the only way we can fix our country is to reverse his failures. We must work to elect President Trump this November so we can decrease inflation, protect the southern border, and expand US energy production.”

