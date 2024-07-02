Gov. Whitmer lowers flags for Hillsdale County deputy

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Gov. Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on July 3.

Flags are being lowered to honor Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy William Butler Jr., who was killed in the line of duty last Thursday in Jefferson Township.

"Deputy Butler was a proud family man, small business owner, and dedicated officer who served both his nation and his neighbors in uniform," said Governor Whitmer. "As a Sheriff’s Deputy, he served Hillsdale County admirably, making a real difference in the lives of the people he loved most. As we mourn his loss, our hearts are with his wife, Sarah, their five children, their two grandchildren, and all those who knew and served with him in Hillsdale and overseas."

Deputy Butler served in the United States Army National Guard for 20 years. He was serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and later became a recruiter.

All organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Flags will be returned to full staff on July 4.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

