Gov. Whitmer highlights proposed tax cut on electric vehicles at Grand Rapids event

FOX 17
Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 11:22:30-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined lawmakers and automotive leaders Wednesday morning for a press conference highlighting the proposed tax cut on electric vehicles in the state budget recommendation.

The proposal would put a temporary pause on the sales tax on electric vehicles, saving buyers up to $2,400 when purchasing an electric vehicle.

West Michigan Congresswoman Hillary Scholten joined Whitmer in Grand Rapids for the event.

Scholten says between the federal government's infrastructure bill providing $100 billion for EVs and Whitmer's tax credit, Michigan is poised to be one of the more affordable places in the country to purchase and own an electric vehicle.

"I know as a mom who carts her kids around West Michigan to sports practices and everywhere under the sun, having an affordable, environmentally sustainable alternative way to get around town is so critically important," said Scholten.

Governor Whitmer added, "Savings would be offered at the point of sale, so you walk out of a dealership like this one with money in your pocket. The rebate aims to make it easier for more folks to get their first EV by lowering the cost, up front."

