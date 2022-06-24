Gov. Whitmer files motion to protect right to abortion in Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion urging the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately consider her lawsuit and issue a decision on whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion.

Whitmer filed the motion just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit asks the court to recognize a constitutional right to an abortion under the Due Process Clause of the Michigan Constitution and also asks the court to stop enforcement of the 1931 Michigan abortion ban.

The law was enacted in 1931 and criminalizes abortion without exceptions for rape or incest. The law was rendered unconstitutional in 1973 with the passage of Roe v. Wade.

Back in May, a state judge granted a preliminary injunction in a suit brought by Planned Parenthood against Michigan’s 1931 law, temporarily blocking the abortion ban.

“Today, I filed a motion urging the court to immediately take up my lawsuit to protect abortion in Michigan. We need to clarify that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected. The urgency of the moment is clear—the Michigan court must act now,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With today's U.S. Supreme Court decision, Michigan's extreme 1931 law banning abortion without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalizing doctors and nurses who provide reproductive care is poised to take effect. If the 1931 law goes into effect, it will punish women and strip away their right to make decisions about their own bodies. That is why I filed a lawsuit in April and used my executive authority to urge the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s state constitution protects the right to abortion. I will fight like hell to protect the rights of Michigan women.”

