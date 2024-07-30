Gov. Whitmer announces disaster relief in Ingham and Eaton counties

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded near $11 million in disaster funds to 17 Michigan counties, including Ingham and Eaton counties.

The money from the state's disaster and emergency contingency fund will provide financial assistance to 17 counties impacted by severe weather in the last 16 months.

Over $4 million will be used to help nine counties who were damaged by tornadoes, flooding and other severe weather in Michigan's lower peninsula.

Ingham and Eaton counties are two of those counties that can use money toward costs associated with responding to a disaster or emergency, such as overtime for public employees, contracts, shelter supplies, gasoline, and repair of public buildings and roads.

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) will administer the grant program.

For more information on preparing for a disaster, visit the MIReady website.

