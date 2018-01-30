Gov. Snyder says he wants to give the MSU Board a chance to work things out

Governor Rick Snyder toured a brownfield development site Tuesday afternoon to address a better way for environmental clean up and waste management in Michigan.

FOX 47 caught up with Snyder on the tour and asked him if his office had made a decision about the Michigan State University Board of Trustees, if he was going to remove them or let them stay.

He told FOX 47 that he will not remove the board members. He said he was pleased with how they represented themselves last week after the Nassar hearings and wants to give them a chance to work things out.