Gov. Snyder considers inquiry into Michigan State

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is considering whether to launch an inquiry into Michigan State University in the wake of the sentencing of one of the school's sports doctors who sexually assaulted women and girls.

Spokeswoman Anna Heaton said Friday the governor is studying whether the potential move could interfere with other investigations. State Attorney General Bill Schuette on Saturday plans to elaborate on his own review, after victims of Larry Nassar complained they told Michigan State employees years of his abuse years ago.

Republican political operative Dennis Lennox filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to compel the Republican governor to investigate the university's publicly elected eight-member board.

In their first public meeting since President Lou Anna Simon's resignation, trustees issued tearful apologies to the victims, students, faculty and others Friday.

Under the Michigan Constitution, the governor can remove or suspend public officers for "gross neglect of duty," corruption or "other misfeasance or malfeasance."