Gov. Rick Snyder highlights key investments that will support Michigan's infrastructure

Gov. Snyder visited the Michigan Department of Transportation’s maintenance garage in Auburn Hills today to outline investments that will more immediately support improvements to Michigan’s infrastructure and roads. The visit followed his presentation of the Fiscal Year 2019 executive budget recommendation to the state Legislature on Wednesday.
“Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure was neglected for too long, which is why I signed a $1.2 billion road funding package in 2015,” Snyder said. “This year’s budget recommendation supports that funding and further invests in the repair of Michigan’s roads, accelerating to nearly $1 billion in new transportation revenues in 2019.”
Investments in Michigan roads and infrastructure recommended in the FY 2019 budget include:
• A total of $150 million to support the required deposit to the road funding package. • An accelerated commitment to the road funding package of $175 million from the state’s general fund for a total of $325 million – matching the investment required for 2020 a full year ahead of schedule. • Combined with over $600 million in new revenue generated by the 2015 package, the required deposit of $150 million, and the accelerated commitment of $175 million, increased resources approach nearly $1 billion for maintaining and improving Michigan’s transportation infrastructure in 2019 alone.
“This funding will be put to use right away on our state highways and local roads,” State Transportation Director Kirk Steudle said. “It allows state and local road agencies to fix more roads and bridges sooner.”
Joined by Steudle, Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel, and Managing Director of the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County Joanna Johnson, the governor toured MDOT’s facility to meet with MDOT employees and learn about the department’s maintenance operations in the Metro Region. He learned more about the equipment used and how GIS tools are supporting maintenance activities.