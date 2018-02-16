Gov. Candidate Whitmer boots campaign manager for inappropriate conduct

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer's campaign manager is out because of reports of inappropriate behavior.

In a statement Whitmer said she received a credible report that Keenan Pontoni engaged in inappropriate behavior in the workplace a number of years ago. She says she asked for, and received his resignation immediately.

Statement: "Yesterday, I received a credible report that a number of years ago, my campaign manager engaged in inappropriate behavior with people in the workplace and for that reason I have asked for and received his resignation effective immediately."

Pontoni had been running Whitmer's campaign since August. Whitmer is not releasing any further details.

Dana Sherry has been named interim campaign manager.