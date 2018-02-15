Goshen man convicted in slayings of 2 Michigan brothers

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - A northern Indiana man has been convicted in the fatal shootings of two Michigan brothers.

An Elkhart County jury convicted 28-year-old James Ross Jr. of two counts of murder Tuesday following a weeklong trial.

The Goshen man was charged with killing 29-year-old Antonio McClain and 25-year-old Anthony McClain in September 2016 as the brothers from Saginaw, Michigan, were in the backyard of an Elkhart apartment house.

Prosecutors said a heated confrontation between Ross and Antonio McClain erupted into gunfire and that Ross shot both men in the face as witnesses watched.

The Goshen News reports Ross argued that he acted in self-defense and felt his life was in danger after Antonio McClain flashed guns and made threats.

Prosecutors relied on witness testimony and forensic evidence to counter Ross' self-defense argument.