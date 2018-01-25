Girl Scout patch program launched in Michigan

Girl Scouts in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana can work towards a new "smile squad patch."

Delta Dental is launching its Girl Scout patch on Thursday, January 25, just before the start of National Children's Dental Health Month.

National Children's Dental Health Month begins February 1.

The patch is free of charge for the Girl Scouts.

98,000 girls from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana are eligible to earn the patch in the following councils: Heart of Michigan, Southeastern Michigan, Central Indiana and North East Ohio.

Delta Dental says this patch is intended to empower girls to take care of their oral health, learn about the wonders of the human mouth and explore careers in the dental field.

To earn the patch, troops will review good dental habits, try oral health experiments, discover how hidden sugars can damage teeth, and learn about the importance of brushing twice a day and reading daily for a healthy body and mind.