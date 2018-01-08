Giant new supermarket opens today in Lansing

Monday in Lansing, a new place for the community to buy the groceries opens it's doors.

"Great Giant Supermarket" is located at MLK and Holmes. It's in the old "Save-A-Lot" building which is about a 20,000 square foot area.

A spokesperson for "Great Giant Supermarket" says they are known for their meat preparation and that they cut it right in front of the customer.

The store will carry a full line of grocery items including fresh, locally grown produce.

The opening of the store also created 40 new jobs for locals.

The Lansing location is the third location in Michigan.