Geddert expected to release statement on USAG suspension

On Monday there was more fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal.

U.S.A. Gymnastics has suspended the owner of Twistars, John Geddert.

Coach Geddert allowed Nassar to treat gymnasts at his gyms in Dimondale and DeWitt.

FOX 47's Cryss Walker learned more about his legacy and his suspension.

John Geddert’s gymnastics career has been decorated with gold medals, gaining him worldwide respect.

He coached the Fierce Five during the 2012 Olympic Games, including DeWitt's own Jordyn Wieber.

“Was Larry even doing anything to help my pain?” said Wieber Friday in an Ingham County courtroom.

Over the last week, other survivors who trained at Twistars, told the judge at Nassar's sentencing hearing Geddert required gymnasts to see Nassar for treatment.

Monday, U.S.A. Gymnastics announced Geddert's suspension from the organization with a statement that reads:

"John Geddert has been suspended under the interim measures provisions of section 10.5 of USA Gymnastics' ByLaws. USA Gymnastics is unable to comment further as this is a pending matter.

According to the U.S.A.G.’s ByLaws, article 10.5 states that the adverse party failed to address misconduct.

We went to Twistars in DeWitt Monday where an employee said Geddert is putting a statement together.

We also tried calling Geddert and going to his home, but he was not available for comment.

Twistars has been named in a federal lawsuit, which claims that Geddert failed to protect gymnasts from Larry Nassar's abuse.

We also tried to reach out to Geddert's attorney, but haven't heard back.