Gas prices go up since last week

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.50 per gallon. Prices are about 19 cents more than at the same point last year.
In Lansing, the price has risen 17.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.48.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.44 per gallon in the Detroit area, down about 5 cents from a week ago. The highest was about $2.65 per gallon in the Marquette area. AAA says it's the fourth consecutive week that the Marquette area had the highest average.
Ann Arbor is down 6.8 cents per gallon at $2.44 per gallon. Flint is up 22.8 cents per gallon at $2.52. And Grand Rapids is up 15.0 cents per gallon at $2.53
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.