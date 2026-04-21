LANSING, Mich. — Gas prices are dropping as the week begins, providing some relief for drivers who spend a lot of time on the road.



Gas prices dropped 15 cents from last week, marking the first double-digit decrease since February.

The state average for regular unleaded gas is now $3.83 per gallon, according to AAA.

The decrease offers financial relief to high-mileage drivers, such as delivery drivers, who have seen their earnings impacted by high fuel costs.

WATCH BELOW: Gas prices drop 15 cents across the state

Gas prices dropped 15 cents from last week, marking the first double-digit decrease since February. The state average for regular unleaded gas is now $3.83 per gallon, according to AAA. AAA notes that the market remains volatile and prices could change quickly. The decrease offers financial relief to high-mileage drivers, such as gig workers, who have seen their earnings impacted by high fuel costs.

Adrienne Woodland with AAA told me Monday that gas prices are down 15 cents from last week. The state average is now $3.83 per gallon for regular unleaded.

"It’s also the first time we’ve seen a double digit decrease in prices going back to February," Woodland said.

Woodland said the rest of the week is hard to predict.

"There’s a lot of volatility so this could certainly change and could change quickly," Woodland said.

Desean Whipple drives for DoorDash and fills up his tank more than most drivers. He said the last couple of months have changed how much money he brings in as gas prices increased.

"When the gas prices are really high, you’re spending $20, $30, or more, depending on what kind of vehicle you have," Whipple said.

"Door dash can be really beneficial; you can make good money some days and other days it’s nothing," Whipple said.

Whipple said even a drop in price comes at a big cost, though he was able to get gas today for $3.43.

"I remember when gas was $2.50 or $2.75," Whipple said.

"Just a small decrease actually helps a lot," Whipple said.

Whipple hopes to see prices continue to fall to help cover other vehicle expenses.

"We still got to get our oil changes; our tires checked... all that stuff," Whipple said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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