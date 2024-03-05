Gas price spike across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Bad news for drivers in our neighborhoods. According to AAA Michigan, gas prices set a new 2024 high on Monday after seeing a massive spike.

Michigan's current average is sitting at $3.44 per gallon, above the national price of $3.35.

Across our neighborhoods, the current average in Lansing is $3.45, which is up nearly 20 cents from last week's average of $3.26.

Down in Jackson, the current price of gas is $3.49, up almost a quarter from last week's average of $3.25.

