Road reopened after Michigan Ave gas line hit

LANSING, Mich. — UPDATE: The UM Health-Sparrow Plaza can now be reoccupied. However, officials are still waiting for the all-clear to reenter the UM Health-Sparrow Professional Building, according to Jeremiah Wilcox, Senior Media Relations Specialist at UM Health-Sparrow.

Neighbors who have any appointments in the cancer building are still being asked to reschedule.

According to Wilcox, if you have an appointment in the Sparrow Professional Building, it will stay as it is.

According to UM Health-Sparrow, a gas line was hit during the Michigan Ave. construction project, forcing an evacuation at the UM Health-Sparrow Professional Building and Herbert-Herman Cancer Center and Plaza building.

Consumers Energy, Lansing Fire Department, and Lansing BWL are working to restore the gas line.

The project will continue once the repair is made to the gas line.

