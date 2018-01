Crews were on the scene Tuesday for a gas line break in a local subdivision.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Willow and the Mar Moor subdivision in Delta Township.

The fire department was on the scene checking homes and setting up road closures in the sub.

The area was shutdown until the situation was contained.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 47 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available.