GAME DAY BITES: Local sports spots options for game day food

To some, game day food is a big part of the football game experience.

Different sports spots in our neighborhoods offer different game-day food choices.

I checked out some local sports places in our neighborhoods that bring the extra bite out of the game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For some, preparing for the game means finding the best food to go with it. But where is a great place for your game day?

I stopped by three neighborhood restaurants for that unique game-day dish for people to dig in.

First stop, for an early afternoon game, OneNorth Kitchen in Delta Township is a place with...

"Really something for everyone."

And General Manager Micheal Weaver means everyone.

"Cascading fruit, full salad bar,"

...Cakes, pies, desserts...

"Hot food all of it made from scratch."

...Pizza, pasta, and wings...

"And waffles made to order with all of the toppings."

Football is just an added course with 25 TVs playing the game, at full volume, in the building.

"You're going to watch it and hear it at OneNorth."

Let's head over to East Lansing to a bar that has been in business for over 70 years.

"It's busy right from the start 11 am, and it doesn't stop until we close."

Dagwood's Tavern has been a location for Saturday and Sunday games days with drinks and food made for everyone.

"We are known for our burgers and fries."

Homemade chili and homemade bean soup,

Butter pickle spears,

And never forget the good ole' bar food

"like cheese sticks and breaded mushrooms."

Owner Randy Farlin says the atmosphere is what's added to the game day experience.

"Everyone is in a good mood, ready to have a good time, and generally excited about this season."

And for our last stop around our neighborhood: Art's Pub with blue jerseys at every table…

"The atmosphere is always great here. It's a nice little dive bar."

For some regulars, it's because of the classic bar food.

"Great wings, Great fries"

For others, it's about the breakfast menu for the early afternoon games.

"The remedy 10/10. It's a loaded biscuit and gravy,"

For many, it wouldn't be a Game day with the game time food. These are some of the choices, in our neighborhoods.

