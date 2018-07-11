Funeral to be held for teenage drowning victim

SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WSYM) - A teenager who drowned last week in Eaton County will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Funeral services for 14-year-old Keagon Rouser are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Police say Rouser was trying to swim across a private pond when under in the middle of it. Divers recovered his body after about three hours.

The North Carolina boy was up in Michigan visiting family for the 4th of July holiday, police said.

Rouser's funeral will be held at Vickers Springport Funeral Home on Pearl Street in Springport.