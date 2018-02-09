Funeral information released for girls killed in crash

The funeral arrangements have been announced for both of the students killed in the crash.

Members of the community can attend visitation for Darian Locklear from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, that's on 122 W. Lake St. in South Lyon. The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. There will be a burial service held on Monday for her immediate family.

Visitation for Julianna Ward-Brown will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at MacDonald's Funeral Home, on 315 North Michigan Ave. in Howell. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, at 855 E. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville.

Thursday night, just two days after their teammates were killed in a car crash, the Meijer AAA 16U hockey team mourned the loss of their own at a regularly scheduled practice.

Darian Locklear, a Junior at Brighton High School and Julianna Ward-Brown, a Junior at Howell High School, were on their way to hockey practice Tuesday evening when they were killed in the crash.

It happened on I-96 westbound near Williamston Road in Ingham County's Wheatfield Twp. around 5:45 pm.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle before entering the median. The vehicle rolled over several times and hit multiple trees.

Police say the girls were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and there is no indication that speed or alcohol was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Thursday's practice was the first time the team gathered since they learned of the tragedy.

Grief counselors from Ele's Place were on hand to assist with the grieving process.

Those that knew both girls say they were always together, always joking, and smiling.

"We don't want [the crash] to be the last memory, so the girls are gathering what they can of themselves and putting forth whatever they want to do," said Tom Berry, Director of Hockey at Meijer AAA Hockey. "If they want to make stickers or patches, whatever it is -- we're going to let them do what they need to do to help the healing."

The team's games for this weekend have been canceled out of respect for the families and so teammates can attend both funerals.

To assist with funeral costs, A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Ward-Brown's family.

A Go Fund Me page has also been established for the Darian Locklear Hockey Scholarship Memorial Fund.