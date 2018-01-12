Fundraising for fish guts: Money sought for fish research

Researchers at Michigan State University are seeking the public's help in learning what's in the stomachs of more than 1,000 fish.

The stomachs have been frozen while researchers try to raise $8,500 to hire students to determine what trout, salmon and walleye have been eating in lakes Huron and Michigan.

Dan O'Keefe says the work is important for many reasons, especially when making decisions about stocking fish in the Great Lakes. He says looking at fish guts allows researchers to learn "who's eating who."

The stomachs were removed and donated by anglers and public agencies.

The fundraising drive so far has produced less than $600, far short of the goal. More information is online at https://givingto.msu.edu/crowdpower/predatory-fish-study