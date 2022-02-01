Fundraiser created to get injured Milwaukee officer, Bengals superfan, to Super Bowl

MILWAUKEE — If a fan deserves to go to the Super Bowl, Milwaukee police officer and Cincinnati Bengals superfan Herbert Davis III is at the very top of the list.

Now, there is a GoFundMe to help him get there.

The 26-year-old was shot multiple times the night of Jan. 27 while performing a welfare check on a person who was slumped over in their car.

He was released from the hospital the following day and is beginning the recovery process.

On Jan. 30, the police officer and die-hard Bengals fan went viral as a video showed him reacting emotionally to the news that Cincinnati was going to the Super Bowl.

The GoFundMe will help pay for potential tickets to the Super Bowl, medical expenses, and flying his family in from Alaska, among other things.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. when Davis approached the car and saw that Jetrin Rodthong was slumped over inside.

The officer asked Rodthong to exit his car. When he did, a gun dropped, and Rodthong tried to run.

The officer grabbed him by the arm, and the two struggled. That's when the officer's body camera fell to the ground, court documents said.

The dash camera picked up the rest of the altercation.

During the struggle, the officer appeared to back away from Rodthong, seemingly chambering a cartridge.

The officer bent behind the vehicle Rodthong was in while reaching for his gun.

Rodthong then walked towards the officer, aiming a gun at him.

The officer continued to move away from Rodthong and get his gun. When he turned to face Rodthong with his weapon in hand, Rodthong fired, the complaint states.

Davis fell to the ground, according to the complaint. Rodthong hid by the car he was in as the officer fired several shots in Rodthong's direction.

Finally, Rodthong ran to the officer's squad car, got in, and drove off, prosecutors say.

He was eventually arrested and charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and the use of a dangerous weapon.

Staff at TMJ4 first reported this story.