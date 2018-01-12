Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Funding sought for 19 Michigan outdoor recreation projects
9:23 AM, Jan 12, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan officials are recommending funding for 19 community and state parks, trails and sports facilities.
They would share more than $2.7 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is supported by revenues from gas and oil development from the outer continental shelf. A pot of money from the fund is divided among the states each year.
Funded projects are intended to broaden access to quality public outdoor recreation.
The state Department of Natural Resources endorsed a list of Michigan projects. It will be sent to the National Park Service for approval.