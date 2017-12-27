Fun for the whole family - try cross-country skiing this holiday break

It's cold and there's snow on the ground and the kids are home from school so here's an idea to keep the whole family busy - try cross-country skiing out.



Eaton County Parks is offering cross-country ski rentals at Fitzgerald Park in Grand Ledge.



You can visit the park office to pick them up on Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. with the last rental going out at 4 p.m.

Cost to rent equipment is $5 per hour, $15 per day, or $50 for a weekend, which constitutes Friday afternoon to Monday at noon.

Cross-country ski rentals include skis, poles, and boots.

A picture ID is required to rent equipment and you can get gear in both children and adult sizes.

They are also offering snowshoe rentals if you'd like to give that a try.