Frozen hydrants cause problems during fire

A firefighter is in the hospital after falling through the floor while battling a fire at a town-home.

It happened around 7:30pm Wednesday in the 4400 block of Seaway Drive in Lansing. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor.

It was able to spread to the second because of lack of accessible water. The fire hydrants in the area were frozen. There was heavy damage to the second floor.

No one was hurt, and the firefighter is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.