Frigid temperatures blamed for damage to public buildings

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) - Frigid temperatures are blamed for causing pipes to rupture in three public buildings in a Detroit suburb.

Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars says problems started last week, with pipes breaking at City Hall, the Lakes of Taylor Golf Club and a park activity building. Water poured into the buildings for several hours.

Sollars says no one was in the buildings when the pipes burst. Damage is estimated at more than $100,000. City Hall has since reopened, but Sollars says events likely will be canceled for a few months at the golf club.

Cleanup work comes as brutal winter weather has brought bitterly cold temperatures to parts of the U.S., including Michigan. Snow is forecast for parts of Michigan along with icy temperatures, especially in northern areas of the state.