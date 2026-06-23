Friends of the Lansing Regional Trails to Host Millage Info Meeting

INGHAM CO., Mich. — Friends of the Lansing Regional Trails (FLRT) is hosting an informational meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 6 p.m. in the Munson Community Room at Playmakers, 2299 West Grand River Ave., Okemos.

The session will focus on the county parks and trails millage, its impact since voters first approved it in 2014, and plans for future projects if the millage is renewed.

Since 2014, officials say the millage has provided $44 million for 116 projects in 18 communities across Ingham County. Those projects have included park rehabilitation and improvements, waterway upgrades, bridge work, kayak and canoe launches, and new trail construction. If renewed, millage-funded projects are already planned through 2030.

“Over its first twelve years the millage has injected new life into the parks and trail systems all across Ingham County,” said Dick Miles, president of Friends of the Lansing Regional Trails. “We look forward to seeing this millage renewed so we can see this vital work continue. Even if you don’t use the parks system yourself you know someone who does.”

According to FLRT, Ingham County residents would not see an increase in their tax bills by voting yes, because the proposal is a renewal of the existing millage.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.