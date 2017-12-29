Crashes amid fresh snowfall snarl traffic in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say perhaps 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup that closed a section of a southwestern Michigan highway as fresh snowfall snarled travel in much of the state.

The Friday afternoon pileup on U.S. 31 near Muskegon included several sliding into each other and others going off the roadway. Information about the extent of any injuries wasn't immediately available.

Semitrailer crashes on Friday temporarily closed U.S. 131 in both directions between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings issued for areas in the Upper Peninsula, where up to 15 inches of lake effect snow is possible.

The weather service says Muskegon had more than 9 inches of fresh snow on Friday. Up to 6 inches of more snow was forecast for southwestern Michigan.