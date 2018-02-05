Free mobile app to help with delinquent tax bill payments

Wayne County residents can now use a free mobile app to pay delinquent tax bills.

The county treasurer's office says the app accepts credit cards or checks and also will allow people to make payment plan installments.

The app can be downloaded via smartphones.

The county has been working with home owners and landlords to lower the number of foreclosures due to unpaid property taxes.

Last year, it extended a special interest rate reduction program for taxpayers facing home foreclosures and urged homeowners to attend show-cause hearings to learn about options that could allow them to keep their houses.

More than 14,000 tax-foreclosed properties in Wayne County were scheduled for auction in 2016.

About 28,000 homes were foreclosed on in 2015.