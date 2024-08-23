FOX 47 transmitter upgrade delivers strongest over-the-air television signal

LANSING, Mich. — At WSYM-TV FOX 47, our top priority is to provide viewers across Mid-Michigan with the highest quality entertainment; with local journalism that informs, alerts and helps strengthen our communities; and a home for all your favorite sporting events including the Detroit Lions and the NFL, BIG10 Football, Major League Baseball, and NASCAR.

In order to ensure our viewers across our entire market are able to receive our signal in crystal clear, high definition, we'll be upgrading our signal. On August 27th, our team of experts will be performing transmitter upgrades that will result in FOX 47's strongest over-the-air television signal.

On August 27th, starting at approximately 9am, viewers may experience a temporary signal loss. There is no need to make adjustments to your television set or take action. The signal will return within a few minutes.

It is possible that a small percentage of our viewers that receive the FOX 47 Family of TV channels with an over-the-air, digital antenna, will experience a longer signal disruption lasting up to 48 hours. Once the update is complete your signal will return, and no action is needed.

The FOX 47 signal update is expected to be completed by August 29th.

FOX 47 News in your neighborhood is always available and streaming live at FOX47news.com. For additional help and support you can email FOX 47 Director of Engineering Rick Camburn at Rick.camburn@fox47news.com or FOX 47's main line at (517) 484-7747.

We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to providing our audience with our best and most powerful broadcast signal.