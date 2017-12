Four teens accused of throwing a sandbag off an Ohio overpass, killing a man, are now facing murder charges.

Police say 22-year-old Marquise Byrd from Michigan was severely injured when a sandbag crashed through the windshield of the car in which he was riding. It happened last week on Interstate-75.

Byrd died from his injuries on Friday.

The four teens were previously charged with assault. They are 13 and 14-years-old.