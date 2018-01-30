Four students nominated for national stem scholarship

Undergraduate students committed to becoming leaders in the fields of nuclear fusion energy, liver and cancer pharmacology, organic chemistry and landscape ecology have been nominated by Michigan State University for the nationally competitive Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship.

The Goldwater Foundation seeks scholars committed to a career in science, mathematics or engineering who display intellectual intensity and who have the potential for significant future contribution in their chosen field, providing them with funding for undergraduate tuition and living expenses.

MSU nominees are:

Nahid (Anna) Baghdadi, an Honors College junior majoring in chemistry in the College of Natural Science.

Gabriel Moreau, an Honors College sophomore majoring in physics in Lyman Briggs College and music in the College of Music.

Brendyn Smith, an Honors College junior majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology in the College of Natural Science.

Hunter Stanke, an Honors College sophomore majoring in forestry in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and environmental geosciences in the College of Natural Science.

“All four nominees have determination to expand their learning by engaging in STEM research,” said Cynthia Jackson-Elmoore, dean of the Honors College. “Michigan State University is proud to recognize these hard-working students.”

MSU has produced 43 Goldwater Scholars since the scholarship program was established by Congress in 1986.

Source: PRESS RELEASE