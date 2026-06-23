Four juveniles injured in rollover crash after vehicle flees traffic stop

BLACKMAN TWP., Mich. — Officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety are investigating a rollover crash involving a reported stolen vehicle.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle when an officer initiated a traffic stop near Elm and O’Leary streets.

Police said the vehicle initially pulled over but then fled. After traveling about a mile from the original stop, the vehicle crashed and rolled over.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

Four male juveniles were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other three sustained minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

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