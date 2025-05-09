Four in custody after missing Michigan man's remains found; homicide investigation underway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Four people are in custody after a missing Michigan man's remains were found in Chester Township, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Pennington, 42, of Nashville, Michigan, was believed to be last seen in the Vermontville area on Nov. 14, 2024, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that his vehicle was found abandoned on Michigan Road on Dec. 11, 2024. He was reported missing the following day.

The sheriff's office said Pennington's remains were found in Chester Township on April 29, 2025, which led to the arrest of four people.

Their names have not been released at this time. The sheriff's office said they are waiting until they are arraigned.

The case is being investigated as an apparent homicide, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.