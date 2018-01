Two western Michigan foundations have together contributed $860,000 toward a trail effort that would connect Grand Haven in Ottawa County to Millennium Park in Kent County.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that the funding for the Grand River Greenway Campaign came from the Grand Rapids-based Wege and Frey foundations.

A completed trail also would connect recreational areas between Grand Haven and Millennium Park.

The Ottawa County Parks Foundation plans to acquire 700 acres (283 hectares) of additional land and construct 27 miles (43 kilometers) of new trail. The newspaper reports that it will require $21 million in funding. The parks foundation is seeking $7.2 million in philanthropic gifts to leverage anticipated public funding.