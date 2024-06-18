Foster care fundraiser helps foster students attend college

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) — A pizza party fundraiser was held for children in foster care on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan Education Trust (MET) held the 12th annual pizza party on the Capitol lawn on Tuesday afternoon. Donations help children who have experienced foster care attend college.

“A growing number of our youth are reaching adult age and leaving the foster care system with inadequate resources to attend college,” said Robin Lott, executive director of the state’s Office of Post-secondary Financial Planning. “We know that Michiganders have big hearts that will grow even bigger as we raise funds for Michigan’s foster youth.”

With a minimum donation of $10, attendees received pizza, a dessert and a drink. Additionally, the event had live entertainment, speakers, informational vendors and a raffle.

All of the money raised goes toward Fostering Futures Scholarship Trust Fund, which awards scholarships to young adults that have experienced foster care and who are attending a Michigan college. Since 2012, $1.3 million has been raised for this fund.

Those who receive the scholarship can use the funds for tuition, housing, books and other college expenses.

Out of the 10,000 children in the Michigan foster care system, less than 10% former foster youth enroll in school after high school. Less than 3% earn a degree.

To donate, visit the Michigan Education Trust website.

