Former U of M doc banned from his own children

A former University of Michigan pediatric doctor facing federal child porn charges has been banned from seeing his kids while the case plays out.

46-year-old Mark Hoeltzel has three children under the age of six.

A judge made the ruling during a detention hearing Wednesday.

Hoeltzel was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport on Monday after returning from treatment for sex addiction at a clinic in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say investigators found Hoeltzel had thousands of images of of child porn on his computers.

His license was suspended in December for other incidents involving young patients.