Former treasurer accused of stealing over $20,000 from Webberville youth sports program

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — A former treasurer is now under investigation for allegedly stealing from a kids' sports program in Webberville, while local law enforcement plans a fundraiser to help the organization recover.

The former treasurer of the Webberville Junior Athletic Association is accused of embezzling over $20,000.

The alleged embezzlement occurred over a six-year period, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Local law enforcement is organizing a fundraiser on August 23 to help the nonprofit recover.

I spoke with local law enforcement about the investigation and their efforts to help the program.

According to Captain Andrew Daenzer at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, the former treasurer of the nonprofit, Webberville Junior Athletic Association, is accused of stealing thousands from them and using it for herself.

"The former treasurer actually came to the other members of the board and admitted to embezzling some of the funds," Daenzer said.

This admission led to the Sheriff's Office launching an investigation.

"Our sheriff's office, deputy, and detective bureau are looking into exactly how much money was taken," Daenzer said.

He tells me the woman is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 over a six-year period. He says the money was supposed to be used for concession stand items for youth sports events in the community.

"The organization is very low on funds," Daenzer said.

With that being said, Daenzer tells me local law enforcement took it upon themselves to help raise money for the nonprofit.

"We have a deputy with a huge heart that happens to be assigned to the Webberville area," Daenzer said.

The fundraiser is at Magic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on August 23, and he says everything that is raised will go to the association.

"He feels bad for these kids, like I think we all do," Daenzer said.

I reached out to the Webberville Junior Athletic Association for a comment, and they said the board members don't want to comment at this time because it's an active investigation.

In the meantime, Daenzer tells me the detectives will soon submit the case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review, but if anyone has information, they're asked to contact Detective Kelly Bowden at 517-676-8253.

Here is more information regarding the fundraiser:

August 23 from 1–3 p.m. at Magic BJJ, located at 2824 East Grand River Avenue, Suite E, in Lansing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

