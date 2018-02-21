Former teacher charged with soliciting minor for prostitution scheduled for sentencing

A former Michigan middle school band teacher acquitted in 2002 of sexual conduct involving a student has been charged in a separate case with soliciting a minor for prostitution.
Wednesday he was in Judge Canady's courtroom in Ingham County for sentencing. He could be sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and be placed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.
Charges against 60-year-old Jeffrey Howenstine are related to a sex-trafficking ring that also ensnared the area's former prosecutor, Stuart Dunnings III. Dunnings served 10 months in jail after pleading guilty to misconduct and solicitation.
An Ingham County sheriff's detective says Howenstine was identified by the man who ran the sex-trafficking ring as having been a customer several years ago.
Howenstine was acquitted in 2002 after being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for alleged incidents involving a 14-year-old girl.
In January, Howenstine plead guilty to one count of attempting to engage the services of a minor for prostitution. The plea came as part of a deal in which prosecutors dropped one count each of engaging the services of a minor for prostitution and engaging the services of a prostitute.