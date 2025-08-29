Former SIREN Shelter director charged with embezzling $95,000 from domestic violence nonprofit

DIMONDALE, Mich. — A former executive director of a Michigan nonprofit that helps domestic violence survivors has been criminally charged with embezzling $95,000 from the organization.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey announced Thursday that 53-year-old Teri Lyn Looney of Dimondale was indicted by a grand jury on a criminal charge alleging she embezzled approximately $95,000 from SIREN Eaton Shelter.

SIREN Eaton Shelter is a Michigan nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic abuse, their children and homeless families in Eaton County and surrounding areas.

The indictment alleges that Looney embezzled approximately $95,000 while serving as SIREN's executive director between June 2021 and May 2023.

If convicted, Looney faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and will owe restitution to the victim.

