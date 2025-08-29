Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former SIREN Shelter director charged with embezzling $95,000 from domestic violence nonprofit

Former SIREN Shelter executive director Teri Lyn Looney charged with embezzling $95,000 from domestic violence nonprofit in Michigan.
DIMONDALE, Mich. — A former executive director of a Michigan nonprofit that helps domestic violence survivors has been criminally charged with embezzling $95,000 from the organization.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey announced Thursday that 53-year-old Teri Lyn Looney of Dimondale was indicted by a grand jury on a criminal charge alleging she embezzled approximately $95,000 from SIREN Eaton Shelter.

SIREN Eaton Shelter is a Michigan nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic abuse, their children and homeless families in Eaton County and surrounding areas.

The indictment alleges that Looney embezzled approximately $95,000 while serving as SIREN's executive director between June 2021 and May 2023.

If convicted, Looney faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and will owe restitution to the victim.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

