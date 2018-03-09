Former president thanks Kalamazoo high school students

A Kalamazoo high school got a thank you shout out from former president Barack Obama.

Obama sent a note to students at Kalamazoo central high school to thank them for their action after last month's deadly Florida school shooting.

Their petition for action on gun control garnered more than 2-hundred thousand signatures.

Obama, who spoke at the school's graduation in 2010, praised the students for their activism.

He wrote in part., "your engagement in the important issues of the day are what the country needs, so stay at it, even if progress seems slow."