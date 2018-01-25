Former Oakland U prof guilty on 3 drug counts

A former Oakland University professor accused of providing drugs to students at his home in suburban Detroit has been convicted on three counts.

Joseph Schiele was found guilty Wednesday of possession of the tranquilizer Ketamine, maintaining a drug house and possession of a firearm while maintaining a drug house.

Four young people were at his home in Oakland Township last Feb. 15 when it was searched by Oakland County sheriff's deputies. Investigators say the 49-year-old Schiele was providing Ketamine.

Defense attorney Neil Rockind didn't call any witnesses, but said in his closing statement there was no physical evidence connecting Schiele to the allegations and that prosecution witnesses had personal motives for not being truthful in court.

Schiele taught business classes at the Detroit-area school prior to his arrest.